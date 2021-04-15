Local

emergency order

Maine to Stay Under Emergency Order For at Least One More Month

The emergency order gives Gov. Mills more resources to contain the pandemic.

Gov. Janet Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah discussing coronavirus at a news conference at the State House on March 12, 2020, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Maine will remain under a state of emergency order until at least the middle of May, the state’s governor has announced.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills extended the emergency order on Wednesday. She first instituted the order in March 2020, near the outset of the pandemic.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The order gives the state the ability to use all available resources to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

“With nearly half of all eligible Maine people having received at least one dose of a vaccine, we are making progress, but we have got to keep our foot on the gas to get more people vaccinated, to keep people alive and healthy, and to get us back to normal sooner,” Mills said.

Many Republicans in the state have said the emergency order has been in effect for too long and gives Mills too much authority. She has said it’s an important piece of the response to the pandemic.

Mills’ office also said numerous other states, including Georgia, South Carolina and Texas, have extended their own civil emergency orders this month.

More local news

Boston 2 hours ago

8 Years After Marathon Bombings, Janey Encourages Kindness on One Boston Day

coronavirus 3 hours ago

TSA Prepares for School Vacation Travel Rush at Logan Airport

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

emergency orderCOVID-19Maine
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us