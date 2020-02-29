Maine to Vote on Stricter Law About Vaccine Requirements

Mainers are mulling whether to toss aside a law that eliminates most exemptions for childhood vaccinations against the backdrop of a global rush to contain a virus for which there is no vaccine.

Some voters say the COVID-19 virus that's spreading, and the rush to develop a vaccine, could cause undecided Mainers to err on the side of keeping the stricter vaccine law.

The People's Veto referendum on Tuesday would undo the law that ends nonmedical vaccine opt-outs by September 2021 at public and private schools and universities, including nursery schools.

Referendum supporters say philosophical and religious exemptions must be restored because parents, not lawmakers, should be responsible for making medical decisions for their children.