Maine Town Votes to Sue Neighboring Community Over Border Dispute

York, Maine has voted to take legal action against neighboring Kittery in order to settle a disputed border.

The disputed area between the towns includes nearly 330 feet of frontage along U.S. Route 1.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that current maps show a line that weaves back and forth slightly, but York selectmen contend a straight-line border drawn in 1653 is the legally established boundary.

Kittery officials argue that the current border is reflected in ``all relevant contemporary and historical documents'' and the 1653 line was imposed and enforced by a militia and is a departure from boundaries documented before and after.