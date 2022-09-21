Local

Bangor

Maine Uber Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman He'd Picked Up

Bangor police said Uber terminated Graston's contract shortly after being accused.

A Maine Uber driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman he'd picked up from a nightclub in Bangor in June, police said.

The woman called police the next morning to report the assault, Bangor police said, according to NewsCenter Maine.

Joseph Graston, a 28-year-old Milo resident, was arrested on charges of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact Wednesday morning, according to police, who said Uber terminated Graston's contract shortly after being accused.

It wasn't immediately clear if Graston had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

