Maine Vaccine Mandate Opponents File Appeal

Opponents of Maine's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers have filed an emergency appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The appeal on Friday was filed hours after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied an request to stop the mandate from going into effect.

The Supreme Court previously rejected challenges of vaccine mandates for New York City teachers and for Indiana University staff and students.

The Liberty Counsel, which filed the lawsuit in Maine, claims to represent more than 2,000 health care workers who don't want to be forced to be vaccinated.