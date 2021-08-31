Local

Maine Warden Service

Maine Warden Service Looking for Missing Man, 66

The search efforts are being focused in the St. Croix Lake area in central Aroostook County where Bryce Clark is known to frequent.

Maine Warden Service

Authorities in Maine are looking for a missing man from Merrill.

Bryce Clark, 66, was last seen Monday in Oakfield, the Maine Warden Service said. He spoke to family and friends late Monday night and early Tuesday morning claiming his vehicle broke down.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It appears Clark's cell phone is no longer in service, authorities said.

The search efforts are being focused in the St. Croix Lake area in central Aroostook County where Clark is known to frequent.

Clark was last seen driving a red/maroon Ford Explorer with Maine plates 5133XV.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to call the Maine Public Safety line at 1-800-924-2261, or locally at 534-5400.

This article tagged under:

Maine Warden ServiceMaineMaine Public Safetybryce clarkst. croix lake
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us