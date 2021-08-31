Maine Warden Service Looking for Missing Man, 66

Authorities in Maine are looking for a missing man from Merrill.

Bryce Clark, 66, was last seen Monday in Oakfield, the Maine Warden Service said. He spoke to family and friends late Monday night and early Tuesday morning claiming his vehicle broke down.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It appears Clark's cell phone is no longer in service, authorities said.

The search efforts are being focused in the St. Croix Lake area in central Aroostook County where Clark is known to frequent.

Clark was last seen driving a red/maroon Ford Explorer with Maine plates 5133XV.

Anyone with information on Clark's whereabouts is asked to call the Maine Public Safety line at 1-800-924-2261, or locally at 534-5400.