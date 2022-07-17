Maine Woman, 20, Killed; Mass. Man Facing Murder Charge

A 20-year-old Maine woman was killed early Saturday morning, and a Massachusetts man is facing a murder charge in connection to her death.

Maine State Police said local police received a 911 call around 5:39 a.m. Saturday from a man reporting an assault at a Canaan Road home in Skowhegan.

The Skowhegan Police Department responded to the home and found the caller had a head injury after being assaulted. He was taken to Reddington-Fairview General Hospital where he was treated and later released.

The Madison man was staying overnight at the home with his friend, Alice Abbott, who lived at the property with her parents. Officers found Abbott dead when they arrived.

State police detectives and evidence technicians worked throughout the day Saturday as they investigated the circumstances surrounding Abbott's death.

After conducting interviews, Jason Servil, 19, of Massachusetts, was arrested around 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the Skowhegan Police Department and charged with murder. He was taken to the Somerset County jail. There was no immediate information on his upcoming court appearance or a defense attorney.

Police said Servil was an acquaintance of Abbott's but did not elaborate on how the two knew each other. Authorities also did not provide any information on a possible motive in the killing.

"The decision to charge Servil was made Saturday afternoon following a discussion between the State Police and the Maine Attorney General’s office," state police said in a press release Sunday.

Following an autopsy Sunday morning, the chief medical examiner ruled Abbott's death a homicide. The cause of Abbott's death was not released, and police did not say what kind of injuries she sustained.

An investigation is ongoing.