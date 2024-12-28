Maine

Maine woman accused of killing teen to undergo evaluation on judge's orders

39-year-old Megan McDonald was charged with murder after a teenager was found outside her home on December 20.

By Asher Klein

Gavel
FILE

A Sidney, Maine woman accused of killing a 14-year-old boy was ordered by a judge to undergo psychological evaluation during her first court appearance, according to News Center Maine.

39-year-old Megan McDonald was charged with murder after a teenager was found outside her home on December 20.

The teen's identity has not been released.

The evaluation is expected to be completed before McDonald has the opportunity to enter a plea.

According to the state medical examiner's office, the teen died of asphyxiation, manual strangulation, and sharp force injury.

"The whole neighborhood couldn't believe it, and I still don't believe it," he shared. "I hadn't seen her for about five or six weeks, but she was very friendly. I have a sickness, and she asked me if I needed some help. She was super." said Raymond Blante, who lives down the road from McDonald's home in Sidney.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 3. 

More Maine news

Maine Dec 26

Police investigating overnight shooting at apartment building in Portland, Maine

Maine Dec 24

Maine man sought in domestic violence case

Weather Dec 24

Snowfall totals: Here's how much snow fell across New England on Christmas Eve

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us