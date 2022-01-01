Local

Maine Woman Dies in New Year's Day House Fire

Gladys McGuire, 95, died in the fire early Saturday morning, authorities said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Maine Department of Public Safety

An elderly Maine woman died on New Year's Day when a fire broke out at her Chelsea home early in the morning.

Firefighters from several nearby towns were called to a residence on Cheney Road around 6:45 a.m. Saturday for a house fire.

The homeowner, identified as 95-year-old Gladys McGuire, was found dead inside, officials said. She lived alone.

An autopsy will be conducted Sunday.

The Chelsea, Togus VA, Gardiner, West Gardiner, Vassalboro, Pottstown and Farmingdale Fire Departments responded to the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate, and investigators were on scene for most of the day. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

