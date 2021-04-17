Maine Woman Killed in Early Morning House Fire

A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after an early morning house fire in Maine on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the home on Bear Mountain Road in Fairfield around 3:40a.m.

Authorities believe the person who died in the fire is 56-year-old Rebecca Merrifield, a resident of the home, but are awaiting DNA results to identify the remains.

Another resident of the home, 60-year-old Glenn Clausen, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.