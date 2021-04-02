Maine Woman Killed in House Fire

Authorities in Maine say they found a woman dead inside a Rangeley home when they responded to a fire Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Rangeley, Eustis, Phillips and Strong responded to a blaze at 43 Cross Street after the Franklin County Emergency Communications received a 911 call around 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located a woman's body inside, a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

An autopsy will be conducted Saturday by the Medical Examiner’s office, and authorities will use DNA to identify the victim. According to the public safety spokesperson, the woman is believed to be 86-year-old Angelina Cerminara, who lived alone in the home.

Officials say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

The State Fire Marshall’s office responded and is conducting an investigation. It's unclear what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.