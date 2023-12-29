Maine woman killed in Limington crash

A woman has died after a crash Thursday afternoon in Limington, Maine.

State police responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Sokokis Avenue.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Bobbie Goodwin of Hiram, died from her injuries. She was the only one in the vehicle.

Investigators believe Goodwin crossed the center line before going off the left side of the road and hitting a tree.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.