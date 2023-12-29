Maine

Maine woman killed in Limington crash

A crash in Limington left 36-year-old Bobbie Goodwin of Hiram dead, Maine State Police said

Evening_Forecast_for_March_26_1200x675_1195272259756.jpg
Maine State Police

A woman has died after a crash Thursday afternoon in Limington, Maine.

State police responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Sokokis Avenue.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Bobbie Goodwin of Hiram, died from her injuries. She was the only one in the vehicle.

Investigators believe Goodwin crossed the center line before going off the left side of the road and hitting a tree.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MainecrashHiramLimington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us