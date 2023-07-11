Local

Maine woman's death in police custody is under investigation

Maine State Police say 48-year-old Tamara Miles of Lewiston died while in the custody of the Oxford County Sheriff's Department in South Paris

The death of a Maine woman in the custody of law enforcement Friday is under investigation, state police said Monday.

The Oxford County Sheriff's Department told Maine State Police about the death in South Paris shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

State police said Monday that the woman, identified as 48-year-old Tamara Miles of Lewiston, was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The cause and manner of Miles' death are under investigation as authorities await toxicology results, police said.

State police did not release any further details about Miles, but asked anyone with information to call them at 207-624-7076, Option 9.

