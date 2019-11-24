1 Dead, 2 Injured After Convertible Hits Tree in Maine

State police are investigating a fatal car crash in a small central Maine town that killed one man and injured two others.

Fifty-five-year-old Scott Miller, of Clinton, was killed when the convertible he was riding in went off Hill Road and struck a tree head on around 7 p.m. Saturday night in Canaan.

Miller was a passenger in a Ford Mustang driven by 44-year-old David Johnson, also of Clinton.

Police say Johnson and a second passenger, 58-year-old Robert Archer of Clinton, were hurt in the crash. They say Johnson's convertible went off the road and hit a tree head on.

The crash closed Hill Road for five hours while the scene was under investigation.

Troopers are looking at alcohol as a factor in the crash.