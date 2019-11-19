1 Killed in Shooting at Brunswick, Maine Homeless Shelter

No charges are expected after a shooting at a homeless shelter in Brunswick, Maine, left one man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Just after 10:20 p.m. Monday, multiple witnesses heard a series of gunshots come from an apartment at Tedford Housing on Federal Street.

Around 5:30 p.m., Maine State Police identified the man who died as 40-year-old Ali Fisher. Authorities said he and the other man who was injured were both armed.

Richard Moll, a man who has lived down the street for years, says he was walking his dog outside the facility when he heard the gunfire and saw a man collapse multiple times after running from the building.

"He'd been shot through the abdomen," said Moll. "I went over, shone my light on him and asked if he was hurt, but he didn't respond."

After collapsing a final time, that man died.

The other man involved in the altercation was brought to Maine Medical Center in Portland after being shot in the arm. He has since been released from the hospital.

Police say the two men knew each other and that neither was a felon, so they were allowed to have firearms.

They believe the man who was killed is from Maine, but not from Brunswick, and neither man was allowed to be at Tedford Housing, which has a "no guest" policy.

Investigators and other residents also think the men were fighting because they had each, at one point, had a relationship with a woman staying at the shelter.

"It was an ex-boyfriend, new boyfriend type thing," said Travis Bradstreet, a two-month resident of the facility who says he only had limited interactions with the men.

In a statement, Tedford House said its staff is "saddened and heartbroken by the incident," and are giving security camera video over to detectives.

Neighbors say the shelter is "quiet" and could not recall there ever being major incidents there.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police were still going through evidence in the apartment.