46-Year-Old Man Killed in Maine Car Crash

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Maine State Police say a 46-year-old man was killed in a car crash after he lost control of his vehicle in Wells.

Worcester, Massachusetts resident Con Van Huynh was relocating to the Biddeford area when he died in the single-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

State police said Huynh was in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike when he lost control of his car and struck the guardrails before the vehicle overturned on the highway.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he later died.

It is unclear what caused Huynh to lose control of the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

