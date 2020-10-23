Local

hazmat

5 Taken to Hospital After ‘Unknown Substance' Reported at Maine New Balance Factory

Fire officials said as many as 30 people were exposed

By Mia Len

A hazmat investigation was underway at the New Balance Factory in Skowhegan, Maine after five workers were hospitalized after being exposed Thursday to what officials described as an "unknown substance," according to News Center Maine.

News Center Maine quoted a company spokesperson as saying an investigation began after "after several associates reported unusual symptoms."

An ambulance and a hazmat team were called to decontaminate 16 to 20 people who were exposed to a the substance, according to News Center Maine. Fire officials later said as many as 30 people were exposed.

The reported symptoms included difficulty breathing and irritation or burning of the eyes.

Five people were taken to the hospital to follow precautionary measures.

Skowhegan fire officials believe the exposure came from the fourth floor of the building.

