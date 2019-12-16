6 People Killed on Deadliest Day for Maine Roadways in Over 18 Months

Friday was the deadliest day on roads in Maine in over a year and a half, according to the state's Department of Highway Safety.

Six people died in car crashes throughout the state, according to a spokesman for the department.

Patricia Worster, 64, was killed when her car traveling northbound on Route 2 in Greenbush skidded on the icy road into the rear of a vehicle in front of her, before striking a pickup truck that was parked in the southbound breakdown lane. The crash occurred during a period of freezing rain, according to the Department of Highway Safety.

Two other people died in a two-car crash in Vassalboro and a pedestrian was struck and killed on Western Avenue in Augusta, authorities said. One man was killed when his car slid into a brook in West Paris and another man was killed when his car overturned in Buckfield.

The six deaths surpassed a total from June 2, 2018, when five people were killed in two separate crashes in Maine. Officials weren't able to confirm the last time six or more people were killed in a single day on Maine roadways.