9-Year-Old Fatally Injured by Tow Truck in Parking Lot

Police say a 9-year-old boy is dead following an incident involving a tow truck in Belfast, Maine.

Emergency crews responded Monday afternoon to a parking lot where the boy was injured.

He was taken to Waldo County General Hospital where he died.

Police declined to provide additional details about the incident, and the boy's name was not immediately released.

Support was being made available to classmates and others Tuesday at the Ames Elementary School in Searsmont.