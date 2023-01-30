Maine

AG Says Maine Company Fined for Threatening Negative Reviewers

By Associated Press

A moving and storage company in Maine has agreed to pay a $125,000 fine and refrain from using a misleading email address to threaten customers who leave negative reviews, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it had entered into the agreement with Liberty Bell Moving and Storage, of Windham, after it found the company in violation of state and federal business practice laws.

The attorney general’s office said the company used the misleading email address to indicate it was the account of the company’s attorney. The address was used to threaten customers who left negative reviews of services, the office said.

The office said under the terms of the settlement Liberty Bell’s consumer contracts will also no longer require consumers to absolve the company of all claims before service. That practice violates Maine law.

Representatives for Liberty Bell Moving and Storage did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

