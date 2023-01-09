ticks

Amid Mild Winter, Experts Warn of Tick Activity in Maine

Warm winters can help ticks to extend their season past the fall

By Matt Fortin

tick

The mild winter could be having an impact on tick populations in Maine, according to scientists who track the pesky parasites.

Although deer tick season is commonly thought to be in the fall, warmer weather can extend tick activity into the winter months, coordinator of the University of Maine Extension Tick Lab Griffin Dill told News Center Maine.

Last week, Dill said the Tick Lab got about a half dozen samples. He explained that if the warm winters continue, it may have a big impact on tick populations.

"It's really giving those adults an extra chance to find their third and final host, they're looking for that third meal so that they can produce eggs, they can reproduce, and lay those eggs in the spring," Dill told the NBC affiliate. "So, if they're having an extra opportunity to do that, they're having an extended opportunity, that means more of those ticks will be able to feed and we may see increasing tick populations as a result."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Experts say people should get into habit of checking themselves, their kids and their pets for ticks after spending time outside.

More Maine News

Maine Jan 8

Maine Campers Set Another Attendance Record in 2022

Maine Jan 8

Man Arrested for Murder in Lincolnville, Maine

This article tagged under:

ticks
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us