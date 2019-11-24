Augusta Police Officer Shoots Wanted Man in Armed Confrontation

Police in Augusta, Maine shot a wanted man during an armed confrontation early Sunday, NBC-affiliate News Center Maine reported.

Officers responded to a residential house on South Belfast Road around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in search of 27-year-old Robert Farrington, who was wanted by Fairfield Police for allegations of domestic violence and cruelty to animals, Augusta police said in a release.

When officers made contact with the man inside the home, an armed altercation took place between Farrington and Officer Sabastian Guptill, which resulted in Farrington being shot.

Farrington was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, police said. He may face additional charges when he is released from the hospital.

Officer Guptill, who is in his second year with Augusta police, was uninjured. He was been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental procedure while the Office of the Attorney General investigates the circumstances of the shooting.