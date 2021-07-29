The Quarry

Body Recovered From 112 Feet of Water in Maine Quarry

The body of Joshua D. Clapp, 38, of Rockport, was recovered Tuesday night.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death of a man whose body was recovered in 112 feet of water in a quarry, but police said there’s nothing to suspect foul play.

The body of Joshua D. Clapp, 38, of Rockport, was recovered Tuesday night, hours after police found a bicycle at the quarry’s gate and personal items including a backpack and clothes at the water’s edge, Camden-Rockport Police Chief Randy Gagne told the Bangor Daily News.

“It appears it’s most likely an accidental drowning,” Gagne said. “It could be a number of scenarios, but there is nothing that indicates it’s anything other than a tragic accident.”

The quarry is 140 feet deep in spots, so wardens deployed a remote-controlled device to search the deeper waters.

The quarry and surrounding property is part of the Coastal Mountains Land Trust’s Simonton Quarry Preserve.

