Bus Overturns on Interstate 95 in Maine, 4 Passengers Hurt

Maine Department of Public Safety

Maine State Police say a charter bus with 35 people on board overturned on Interstate 95 after the driver fell asleep, and four passengers suffered minor injuries.

Police say the bus drifted off the road late Tuesday, overturned and came to rest down an embankment in Burnham. The group was headed to Orono, Maine, from Schenectady, New York, for a Christmas concert on Wednesday night.

The driver, 65-year-old Charles Barry, of Omaha, Nebraska, was cited by troopers on a charge of failing to maintain control of the bus. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

