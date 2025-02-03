Maine

Dive team recovers body from sunken fishing vessel off Maine coast

By Matt Fortin

News Center Maine

A crew of divers was able to recover a body from a boat that sunk last month off the coast of Maine.

News Center Maine reported Sunday that the volunteer team of divers recovered a body from the scallop vessel Sudden Impact. Father and son Chester and Aaron Barrett left Cobsook Bay State Park early Jan. 18, and did not return that evening.

Their boat was found the next day in 160 feet of water, about three quarters of a mile southwest of Moose River in eastern Washington County, according to News Center Maine.

Sunday's diving operation recovered one body from the inside of the cabin of the 34-foot boat. The body was brought to the medical examiner's office.

A second body was not found at or near the site, according to the state's Department of Marine Resources.

