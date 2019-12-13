Maine

Donated Toys Tainted by Meth Lab in Church Playroom

By Associated Press

A pastor says Christmas toys donated to a Maine church where a meth lab was discovered in the playroom have been contaminated and cannot be given out to children in need.

Pastor Lynn Briggs says community members donated two large boxes of toys but the Buxton United Methodist Church will not be donating them.

Police had arrested 33-year-old Matthew Anderson after receiving a complaint from a church member and discovering items in the playroom consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

The pastor has planned to replace the items. The church has hired a company to clean up the vicinity.

