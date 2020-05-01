Drug Overdoses

Fatal Drug Overdoses Grew 7% in 2019 in Maine, New Report Shows

The opioid epidemic continues to be a major health care challenge for the state

caja de pastillas
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

This illustration image shows tablets of opioid painkiller Oxycodon delivered on medical prescription taken on September 18, 2019 in Washington,DC. – Millions of Americans sank into addiction after using potent opioid painkillers that the companies churned out and doctors freely prescribed over the past two decades. Well over 400,000 people died of opioid overdoses in that period, while the companies involved raked in billions of dollars in profits. And while the flood of prescription opioids into the black market has now been curtailed, addicts are turning to heroin and highly potent fentanyl to compensate, where the risk of overdose and death is even higher. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The number of fatal drug overdoses grew 7% last year in Maine, underscoring that the opioid epidemic continues to be a major health care challenge in the state, officials said Friday.

The 380 deaths remained below the peak of 417 overdose deaths in 2017, according to the analysis by Dr. Marcella Sorg of the University of Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center.

“It is important as Maine, appropriately, focuses its energy on combating the COVID-19 pandemic, that we also maintain and increase our efforts to fight the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Aaron Frey. “The data in this report confirms how significant this crisis remains.”

Maine

The latest news from around the state

coronavirus 18 hours ago

8 Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus at Meat Processing Plant in Maine

coronavirus in maine 21 hours ago

Maine Announces New Unemployment Program as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 53

The report found an increase in deaths caused by non-pharmaceutical opioids, primarily fentanyl and its analogs, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Out of 380 deaths, 84% involved at least one opioid, almost always in combination with other drugs or alcohol, the report said.

Gordon Smith, director of the state’s opioid response, said the data reinforces the fact that substance use disorder is a “relentless disease.”

“There is no quick or easy cure. Instead, it requires enduring treatment and sustained support —which my administration will continue to provide,” said Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Drug OverdosesMaineopioid epidemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us