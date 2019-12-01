Final Deer Days of Year for Maine Archers, Muzzleloaders

Maine's deer hunt is heading into its last two weeks for archers and hunters who use muzzleloaders.

The state's season for deer hunters who use muzzleloaders begins on Monday and runs to Dec. 14. The muzzleloader season is open all over the state this coming week. The following week's hunt is restricted to a limited number of wildlife management districts.

Maine's expanded archery season is also still going on. The expanded archery season allows hunters to pursue deer with bows and arrows in a handful of designated areas around the state. The season also ends on Dec. 14.

The firearms season for deer ended on Nov. 30. The state issued fewer deer permits this year, but still expected thousands of hunters to participate in it.