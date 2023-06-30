Flooding and heavy rain close multiple roads in Maine

Franklin County in Maine had to close multiple roads due to heavy rains and flooding caused by a storm on Thursday.

Some of the streets closed in the area included Route 156 at Davis Road to Beans Corner, Franklin Road, Route 156, Main Street from McDonald's north, Route 140 and other smaller roads, according to News Center Maine.

According to fire officials, they received several calls from people who have reportedly become stuck because of the flooding.

There were road closures in the towns of Jay, Wilton, Farmington and Canton, as reported by the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency

During the storm, there was reported flash flooding that required the closure of the Greenville and Elliotsville Road in Monson, according to the Piscataquis County Sheriff's Office.