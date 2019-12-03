Lingering Snowstorm Reaches Parts of Northern, Eastern Maine

The lingering snowstorm that swept through New England finally reached parts of northern and eastern Maine on Tuesday, more than 24 hours after it had first started dumping snow on southern Maine.

Virtually all Mainers felt its impact to varying degrees with widespread school closures and speed restrictions on the state's 295 mile-long stretch of Interstate 95.

The range of snowfall in the state was two inches to over a foot in some communities and serious enough to shut down state offices by order of Gov. Janet Mills.

For parents, the snow day meant kids were at home, providing an opportunity to bring out sleds, skis and inner tubes

"I'm happy to be home playing with the kids," said one dad out sledding near Portland's Back Cove. "But, I'm already tired."

With road conditions generally good, Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill said there were few, if any major accidents, just slide-offs.

To that effect, Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland confirmed a state trooper's cruiser was hit by a sliding vehicle as the trooper was responding to a crash.

The car was damaged but able to be driven away.

The storm's impact was expected to be felt by drivers in Maine's larger cities like Portland and Bangor, which both have parking bans stretching into Wednesday morning.