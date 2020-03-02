Maine Governor Convenes Coronavirus Response Team

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has convened a team that's tasked with coordinating the state's response to the potential spread of coronavirus.
The response team led by Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah briefed the governor and her cabinet on Monday on efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect public health.
Maine
The latest news from around the state
The meeting took place on the same day the first case was confirmed in neighboring New Hampshire. In Maine, one individual who met federal requirements to be tested for the virus tested negative.
Copyright AP - Associated Press