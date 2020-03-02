coronavirus

Maine Governor Convenes Coronavirus Response Team

Maine Governor Inaugural
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has convened a team that's tasked with coordinating the state's response to the potential spread of coronavirus.

During a coronavirus preparedness briefing for Massachusetts with Gov. Charlie Baker, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders showed the right way to wash your hands — it's a lot longer than how most people do it. Sudders also explained other simple ways to prevent the transmission of the new coronavirus.

The response team led by Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah briefed the governor and her cabinet on Monday on efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect public health.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

mike bloomberg Mar 1

Bloomberg Seeks Inroads in Maine, Where Sanders Won in ’16

Maine Mar 1

Maine Looks to Reduce Wait Lists for Disabled Services

Officials in New Hampshire confirms it's first case of coronavirus on Monday

The meeting took place on the same day the first case was confirmed in neighboring New Hampshire. In Maine, one individual who met federal requirements to be tested for the virus tested negative. 

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMainejanet millsNirav Shah
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us