Maine Governor Convenes Coronavirus Response Team

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has convened a team that's tasked with coordinating the state's response to the potential spread of coronavirus.

During a coronavirus preparedness briefing for Massachusetts with Gov. Charlie Baker, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders showed the right way to wash your hands — it's a lot longer than how most people do it. Sudders also explained other simple ways to prevent the transmission of the new coronavirus.

The response team led by Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah briefed the governor and her cabinet on Monday on efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect public health.

Officials in New Hampshire confirms it's first case of coronavirus on Monday

The meeting took place on the same day the first case was confirmed in neighboring New Hampshire. In Maine, one individual who met federal requirements to be tested for the virus tested negative.