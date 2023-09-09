Maine

Maine lighthouse platform collapse injures nearly a dozen people

Eleven people suffered injuries after falling on rocks below the bridge's platform, according to former Coast Guard keeper Karen McLean.

By Laney Broussard

Doubling Point Light

The Doubling Point Lighthouse bridge platform collapsed Saturday afternoon, leaving nearly a dozen people injured.

Emergency officials were dispatched to the location of the collapse near the Arrowsic coast around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to News Center Maine. Paramedics treated six people on the scene and brought five others to a nearby hospital, Deputy Fire Chief Chris Cummings said.

When the bridge platform collapsed, the 11 people on it fell onto the rocks and mud below.

The light tower was open to the public Saturday as a part of the annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day.

Access to the lighthouse has since been closed and it will remain closed for the foreseeable future, officials said.

