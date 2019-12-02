Maine

Maine Man Accidentally Shoots Self After Setting Off Booby Trap: Police

A bomb squad responded to the scene after authorities discovered other "unknown devices"

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

1523044579-Saint-Ann-Court-in-Harwood-District.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg
LightRocket via Getty Images

A 65-year-old man accidentally shot himself outside his Van Buren, Maine home after he set off a homemade booby trap, according to police.

Authorities received a call Thursday of a man who reported he had been shot outside his St. Francis Avenue home. Local police, as well as an ambulance and the U.S. Border Patrol, responded to the home and provided medical aid to the victim, who was identified as Robert Cyr. The man died of his injuries.

At the scene, officers discovered a homemade device designed to fire a handgun at those who try to enter the home. Police said other "unknown devices" were also discovered at the residence and prompted a bomb squad to respond to the scene.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Murder Trial Dec 6

Trial Underway for Child Killing That Led to Reforms

Maine Dec 4

‘Carnaval Maine’: Bringing a Canadian Winter Tradition to Portland

Following an overnight investigation, police determined Cyr was shot as the result of an unintentional discharge from one of his traps.

This article tagged under:

MaineKarla Rendon-AlvarezKarla RendonLocal police
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us