Maine Man Accidentally Shoots Self After Setting Off Booby Trap: Police

A 65-year-old man accidentally shot himself outside his Van Buren, Maine home after he set off a homemade booby trap, according to police.

Authorities received a call Thursday of a man who reported he had been shot outside his St. Francis Avenue home. Local police, as well as an ambulance and the U.S. Border Patrol, responded to the home and provided medical aid to the victim, who was identified as Robert Cyr. The man died of his injuries.

At the scene, officers discovered a homemade device designed to fire a handgun at those who try to enter the home. Police said other "unknown devices" were also discovered at the residence and prompted a bomb squad to respond to the scene.

Following an overnight investigation, police determined Cyr was shot as the result of an unintentional discharge from one of his traps.