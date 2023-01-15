Maine Man Faces Charges for Alleged Kidnapping near Bangor Target

A man was arrested in Bangor, Maine after police were called for an alleged abduction at the local Target on Saturday night.

Police say they received multiple calls from witnesses saying a man was forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van, as News Center Maine reported.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Colby Cooper, from Brewer, Maine, was driving the van when it was stopped traveling southbound on I-95, according to authorities.

The man was been taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail, police say.

Authorities say Cooper now faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.