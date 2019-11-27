Maine Man Shot Twice in Confrontation With Trooper

A Maine man was shot and injured Tuesday night in a confrontation with a state trooper outside his home in Thorndike.

State police said Eric Fitzpatrick, 33, was shot twice by a trooper who was called to the home on Ward Hill Road at about 11 p.m. because of a domestic disturbance.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland said Fitzpatrick was first taken to Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast and then transferred to a Bangor hospital by medical helicopter.

The trooper, seven-year veteran Thomas Bureau, was placed on administrative leave with pay. The shooting is being reviewed by state police and the attorney general, which is standard following an officer-involved shooting.