Maine Reaches New Milestone With COVID-19 Vaccine

Maine Gov. Janet Mills says half of the state's population age 16 and up has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mills said Sunday that that amount includes 38% of eligible residents who received their final dose.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We're now approaching 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered into the arms of Maine people, a remarkable achievement made possible through our collaboration with health care providers, volunteers, and countless others throughout the state,'' said Jeanne Lambrew, commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that the state has been the site of more than 57,000 cases of the virus and 765 deaths, including one new one, and more than 400 infections.