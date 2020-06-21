Local

Maine

Maine Rep Joins Push to Save Postal Service

2018 Election Maine Congreess Fact Check
Robert F. Bukaty/AP

FILE – In this May 18, 2018, file photo, State Rep. Jared Golden, the Democratic candidate for Maine’s 2nd District Congressional seat, addresses the Democratic Convention, in Lewiston, Maine. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin hopes to successfully defend his seat in a longtime independent-minded district that sent a historic electoral vote to President Donald Trump in 2016. He faces challenges from Democratic state representative and former Marine Golden as well as lawyer Tiffany Bond and educator Will Hoar, both of whom are independents, in a race that could become the most expensive congressional race in Maine history. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)

Maine's junior U.S. Representative is joining a drive to save the U.S. Postal Service, which he said is vital for the well-being of rural residents.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, has joined with 136 House members to call for U.S. Senate leadership to address the post office's anticipated $22 billion in lost revenue that stems from the coronavirus pandemic.

Golden and the other representatives said in a letter that failure to preserve the postal service would risk "putting the health and safety of older Americans at risk and disenfranchising millions of voters who are unable to vote in person.''

