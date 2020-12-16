Local

Maine Tops 500 Infections in 1 Day After First Vaccine Shots

Maine topped 500 new daily infections for the first time during the pandemic on Wednesday

Maine topped 500 new daily infections for the first time during the pandemic on Wednesday, a day after hospitals began providing the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers.

Health officials have warned Mainers that "forceful and widespread" community transmission is being seen throughout the state.

The first person to receive the vaccine on Tuesday was Kayla Mitchell, 31, of Scarborough, a registered nurse who works in the intensive care unit at Maine Medical Center, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Mitchell told the newspaper she's confident the vaccine is safe and effective, especially compared to the pain and suffering of the disease.

"I trust the science and I trust that receiving the vaccine is a safer alternative to how critically ill patients are suffering," Mitchell said. "I've seen enough. People are scared and they end up alone. It's exhausting and it's relentless."

The report of 551 infections, and two more deaths marked the seventh time in the past 10 days when Maine saw new cases rise above 400.

The seven-day daily average stood at 409.3 on Wednesday, more than double a month ago, the Maine CDC said.

