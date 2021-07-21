outdoor dining

Maine's Largest City to Keep Outdoor Dining Into Fall

Restaurants will be able to operate on public ways without additional fees.

The City Council in Maine's largest city has decided to continue a pandemic rule to allow outdoor dining and retail in place until at least the fall.

Portland is looking to end a local emergency declaration about the pandemic on July 29. That would also end additional powers given to the city manager that can restrict public gatherings.

The Portland Press Herald reports street closures that allow businesses to expand outdoor dining and retail options will continue until November.

The council voted on Monday that a designation allowing restaurants to operate on public ways without additional fees will continue until Nov. 1.

