Man Charged After Shootings Kill 3 to Make Court Appearance

A Down East Maine man charged with murder after three fatal shootings is expected to make his first court appearance.

Sixty-three-year-old Thomas Bonfanti, of Northfield, was arrested by police on Monday in connection with the deaths of three people and the wounding of another. He's due in court in Machias on Wednesday.

Police say the shootings killed 57-year-old Shawn Currey of Machias; 33-year-old Samuel Powers of Jonesboro; and 49-year-old Jennifer Bryant Flynn, of Machias; and injured another woman.

Police say the shooting deaths happened at three locations in Down East Maine.