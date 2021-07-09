Maine

Man Killed by Officer in Standoff Near UMaine Presque Isle

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon.

A deputy sheriff shot and killed a man who waved a gun and fired shots into the air and into the ground during a standoff, officials said Thursday.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon when the man threatened officers with a firearm after attempts to negotiate with him over 50 minutes, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It happened behind a business that’s across the street from the University of Maine at Presque Isle, which was locked down.

The attorney general’s office will investigate as it does in all cases where an officer uses lethal force.

News

Vermont 1 hour ago

7 Sent Back to Canada After Using Vermont Library Lawn to Enter US

investing 1 hour ago

It Isn't Too Late for Millennials to Build Wealth. What to Do If You're Starting Now

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineshootingUniversity of MainePresque Isle
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us