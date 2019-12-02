Man Killed in Early Morning Motel Fire in Rockport, Maine

A man died early Monday after a fire swept through his motel room in Rockport, according to the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The blaze was reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the Schooner Bay Motor Inn on Route 1, according to authorities. An officer pulled the man from his second-floor room but an effort to resuscitate him was unsuccessful.

Other occupants in the motel were safely evacuated from the burning building without injury.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze. Authorities have not released the name of the fatal victim.