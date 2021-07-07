maine vaccine

More Than Half of Eligible Residents Vaccinated in All Maine Counties

Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the country.

More than half the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in every county in Maine.

Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the country. More than two-thirds of the population of people who are age 12 and older are fully vaccinated. However, some rural parts of the state lag behind the Portland area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services show that rural counties are catching up somewhat. The county with the lowest rate of eligible people fully vaccinated is Somerset, where the rate is about 53%. That’s still a higher number than many states.

The highest rate is in Cumberland County, the location of Portland and the most populated county in the state. The rate there is about 80%.

Some mostly rural counties in Maine have higher vaccination rates than the state average. The rate in Hancock County is more than 68%, and in Lincoln it’s about 73%.

News

investing 46 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Devon Energy, Didi, Sunnova, Whirlpool & More

Peacock 49 mins ago

All Universal Films Coming to Peacock Starting in 2022

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

maine vaccineMaine Department of Health and Human Services
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us