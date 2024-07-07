Pedestrian struck during road rage incident in Maine; 2 people arrested

Two people were arrested after a pedestrian was struck during a road rage incident in Fort Fairfield, Maine on Saturday night.

Fort Fairfield Police say they responded after receiving numerous complaints of a vehicle traveling from Presque Isle at high speed at around 7:30 p.m.

According to authorities, it was reported that the vehicle was chasing others around side streets and stopped at a convenience store where a verbal argument began between the suspect and others involved.

Police say the suspect vehicle struck a pedestrian while fleeing the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a Eastern Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The suspects involved in the incident, identified as 18-year-old Noah Sirois and 19-year-old Landon MacDougal, both of Presque Isle were arrested and transported to Aroostook County Jail.

Sirois is being charged with operating under the influence, elevated aggravated assault, terrorizing, reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal speed and eluding an officer. His bail was set at $50,000.

MacDougal was charged with elevated aggravated assault, terrorizing, reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal speed, eluding an officer and violations of conditions of release. He was held without bail and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.