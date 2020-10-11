Maine

Police Chief Accused of Domestic Assault Submits Resignation

Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon did not specify his reasons for quitting.

Police lights
Metro

A police chief accused of choking a woman with whom he'd had an affair has resigned.

Dover-Foxcroft Police Chief Ryan Reardon submitted a one-sentence resignation letter Friday, but did not specify his reasons for quitting.

Reardon was arrested last month on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. A judge set bail at $5,000 with stipulations including a prohibition on possessing weapons and contacting the victim, along with a requirement for a mental health evaluation.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Falmouth 18 hours ago

Mass. Man Found Dead on Shore of Remote Maine Lake

coronavirus in maine Oct 9

Youth Hockey Ref May Have Exposed Hundreds to Coronavirus in Maine, Officials Say

Reardon was subsequently released after posting bail. Reardon has denied the allegations, according to his attorney, Walt McKee.

This article tagged under:

Mainepolice chiefCriminal threateningRyan Reardon
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us