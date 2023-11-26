Police investigate homicide in Biddeford, Maine

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Biddeford, Maine on Friday afternoon.

Biddeford police say they responded to a report of a person shot on State Street at around 2:10 p.m.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Ahmed Sharif, of Lewiston, Maine, died from his injuries and was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, police say.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have information about this incident you are urged to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at (207)-624-7076 extension 9.