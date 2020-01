Police said Tuesday several people were injured in a pileup crash involving more than 20 vehicles on a highway in Carmel, Maine, News Center Maine reported.

The Department of Transportation said a section Interstate 95 north was closed due to the accident.

CARMEL TRAFFIC ALERT | I-95 Northbound is closed at mile 174 due to an accident. Please use Exit 167 detour. — MaineDOT (@MaineDOT1) January 7, 2020

No further information on the cause or the accident or extent of the injuries was immediately available.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.