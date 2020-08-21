Local

silver alert

Silver Alert: Police in Maine Searching for Missing Elderly Woman

Joyce Benner, 97, was last seen Thursday night

By Jake Levin

A Silver Alert has been issued for 97-year-old Joyce Benner, a resident of Jefferson, Maine.

Benner, who was last seen at 6 Tackle Trail in Jefferson, about half an hour from Augusta, on Thursday night, is described as 5 feet, 115 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a 2012 Mazda MZ2 with license plate 6576MV.

According to her family, Benner has memory issues and say it is unusual for her to be out late at night.

Anyone who sees Mrs. Benner should call Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 207-882-7332 or 911.

