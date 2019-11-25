Mass. Teen Sentenced to 28 years for Killing of Maine Woman

atf-van-balistica
ATF

A Massachusetts teenager charged in the killing of a 47-year-old woman in Maine has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Seventeen-year-old William Smith, of Ashland, Massachusetts, was one of three teens charged in the April 2018 killing of Kimberly Mironovas in Litchfield.

A judge who imposed the sentence Monday under a plea agreement said previously that Smith was "the prime mover" in the plot. He was 15 at the time.

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Murder Trial Dec 6

Trial Underway for Child Killing That Led to Reforms

Maine Dec 4

‘Carnaval Maine’: Bringing a Canadian Winter Tradition to Portland

Law enforcement officials said Smith and the victim's son, Lukas Mironovas, strangled the woman to the point of unconsciousness before Lukas Mironovas stabbed her in the neck. Lukas Mironovas will be sentenced next month.

Court documents indicate that before her death Kimberly Mironovas confronted the teens about missing marijuana and refused to drive Smith and another teen to Massachusetts.

Copyright A
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us