Teenager Dead, 2 Injured After Car Crash in Maine

17-year-old Daniel Abbott, from Saco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One teen is dead and another two people were injured after a crash early Wednesday morning in Saco, Maine.

A person called to report someone screaming and asking for help shortly after midnight, according to the police.

Authorities say they found a 2011 Ford Fusion that had crashed into a tree and a girl who had been walking on the road.

According to reports from News Center Maine, 17-year-old Daniel Abbott, from Saco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

18-year-old Riley Tulley, also from Saco, was identified as the driver of the car by police. He was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries and the other passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call 207-284-4535.

